Belfast hospitals postpone surgeries as Covid-19 admissions rise

Belfast hospitals postpone surgeries as Covid-19 admissions rise

Complex surgery will continue at Belfast City Hospital but Non-time critical orthopaedic surgery is being postponed (PA)

Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 16:20
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Non-time critical orthopaedic surgery is being postponed in Belfast hospitals, as the health service deals with a rise in Covid-19 admissions.

The medical director of the Belfast Trust said that 60% of Covid patients admitted to hospitals had not been vaccinated.

All patients affected by the surgeries being postponed will be notified by phone and will be offered a rescheduled date.

The trust, which is caring for 71 Covid-19 inpatients, also said “an unprecedented number” of patients are attending emergency departments.

The trust said the decision would relieve some pressure on bed capacity and make it possible to maintain safe staffing levels across its hospitals.

Trust medical director Chris Hagan said: “We would like to apologise to those patients and families affected by this decision, it is not one we wanted to make and we appreciate the anxiety it will cause.

Almost 2,200,000 vaccinations have now been administered in NI (Liam McBurney/PA)

“However, this is the only way we can ensure safe staffing levels for patients who are most acutely ill, whilst allowing regional complex surgery to continue at Belfast City Hospital.

“In addition we have identified that 60% of patients admitted with Covid-19 symptoms are not vaccinated. It is therefore vital that everyone eligible receives the vaccination as soon as possible by using the booking system or calling into one of the many drop-in centres this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has said that the interim vaccine certification system scheme in Northern Ireland is under “extreme pressure” and users are asked to be patient.

The temporary “vaccine passport” scheme allows people to travel abroad until a full CCS (Covid Certification Service) is established.

A department spokesperson said: “We are aware that some users are experiencing difficulties and we are working at pace to find a resolution to these issues.

“We are reacting to changing entry requirements being imposed by countries which may impact travellers.

“The system is currently transitioning to the planned CCS and the new app will launch shortly.

“Those who are not travelling within the next few days should please avoid blocking the helpline, for those with more pressing needs. We would also remind the public that staff working on the helpline are doing their best to help them. While frustration at delays is understandable, appropriate courtesy is more likely to be productive.”

A further 1,337 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

One further death of a patient who had previously tested positive for the virus has been notified.

On Friday morning there were 163 Covid-19 positive patients in hospital, with 16 in intensive care.

In total 2,195,815 vaccines have been administered.

Read More

EMA approves use of Moderna vaccine for teenagers 

More in this section

Northern Ireland unrest UK Government will ‘take time’ to study Omagh bomb High Court ruling
Omagh bombing inquiry Omagh families feel ‘vindicated’ by judicial ruling
Indoor dining: Details finally revealed for Monday's reopening Indoor dining: Details finally revealed for Monday's reopening
coronavirus#covid-19place: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Tue Apr 13, 2021

EMA approves use of Moderna vaccine for teenagers 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices