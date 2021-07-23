Indoor dining: Details finally revealed for Monday's reopening

The hospitality sector will finally find out the full details of new guidelines for the long-awaited reopening on Monday.

Every customer will have to give a name and phone number when arriving at bars and restaurants. Previously, one member of each group – a lead customer – had to give these details, but now all patrons will be asked.

Entrance points to bars and restaurants will be policed by staff who will check for vaccination status.

Each group will be seated at an assigned table.

Hospitality sources have described some of the guidelines as "awkward".

There is concern about the impact of policing entrances for smaller establishments, which may have only one or two staff working.

It now appears unlikely that groups with children will be required to be 2m from the nearest table. Sources said it was unlikely this distance requirement would be put in place.

New rules on contact tracing will be published as part of the reopening for fully vaccinated adults.

Businesses will have to track the records of immunity and vaccination on one document, while contact tracing information will be on another.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said all decisions must be about balancing the reopening of society with people's quality of life and public health.

Mr Martin said everyone, including customers, have an "obligation" to comply with the new rules around indoor hospitality which stipulates that proof of vaccination or proof that a person has recovered from Covid is provided before drinking or dining inside.

"We've all learned through the pandemic what can happen when things go wrong. So I think individually, there's a lot of responsibility, I think people will comply with this more generally," he said.