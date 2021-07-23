Two-thirds of farmers overweight, study finds

Almost two-thirds of farmers who took part in a study on diets were overweight or obese and one in five smoked.

The study of male farmers’ diets and weight management showed the perception farmers had of their own health often did not tally with the reality.

Half of farmers (53%) considered they were "about the right weight", but based on BMI calculations, they were, in fact, classified as overweight or obese.

The study found 62% of farmers in the study were overweight or obese.

One in five farmers reported smoking (20%) and drinking alcohol one or more times weekly (22%), although the majority (93%) also reported being moderately or highly physically active.

The research was carried out by a collaborative group from Teagasc, the National Centre for Men’s Health, Institute of Technology Carlow, Waterford Institute of Technology, and the UCD Schools of Public Health, Physiotherapy, and Sports Science, and Agriculture and Food Science, in the context of fears over levels of ill-health among farmers.

Almost a quarter of farmers reported not having consumed any fruit or vegetable the previous day. Just 6% were eating the recommended daily amount.

The study found little variation among farmers in different age groups when it came to the quality of their overall diet, but it said younger farmers (those under 45 years of age) were significantly more likely to report consumption of processed meats on most days of the week.

Sugary/salty snacks

Over half of farmers (60%) reported having eaten sugary and/or salty snacks between meals the previous day, the majority (72%) of whom reported eating two or more sugary and/or salty snacks. A similar percentage consumed fried food more than once a week.

According to the study, 31% of farmers were actively trying to lose weight, while a further 15% were advised by a doctor to lose weight.

Of the 314 farmers who participated in the study, 68% were full time and engaged in a range of farm enterprises including beef cattle/suckler cows (31%), dairy and beef cattle (27%), sheep (25%) beef cattle (19%), intensive dairy (17%), and other including tillage (19%).

According to the study, the prevalence of overweight/obesity (62%) among this sub-group of farmers is lower than national survey data (68%) for Irish males, something most likely explained by the age profile of participants in this study, which comprised mostly younger farmers, compared to the national average age of 57 years among the farming workforce.

"Nevertheless, this study found an anomaly between perception of weight and BMI scores," it said, adding the findings about farmers’ dietary habits are consistent with previous research, which shows that men’s diets are less healthy than women’s diets, with men eating more than the recommended daily intake of protein, more fried foods, and high-calorific items.

It said there were issues that needed to be addressed and "many initiatives are possible, including the development and promotion of healthy food options in agricultural workplace settings, media promotion of healthy eating among farmers, inclusion of advice on dietary issues in training events, along with the raising of dietary and weight control issues by medical doctors in consultations with farmers".