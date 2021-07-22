Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin 

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin 

Have you seen Jody Burns?

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 20:35
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Dublin.

Jody Burns has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since July 22.

He is described as being 5’10” in height, of average build with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

Gardaí said that he may have travelled to Dublin City Centre and is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jody, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Garda stock Man, 20s, dies following collision in Westmeath
Ulster powersharing Full abortion services in Northern Ireland 'long overdue', say campaigners
Virus Outbreak Hungary Johnson & Johnson EMA lists rare neurological disorder as 'very rare side effect' of Janssen vaccine
missing people
Summer weather July 20th 2021

Northern Ireland highest-ever temperature record broken for third time in less than a week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices