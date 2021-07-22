Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 16-year-old missing from Dublin.

Jody Burns has been missing from the Tallaght area of Dublin since July 22.

He is described as being 5’10” in height, of average build with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

Gardaí said that he may have travelled to Dublin City Centre and is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jody, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.