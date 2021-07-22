Man, 20s, dies following collision in Westmeath

Man, 20s, dies following collision in Westmeath

The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 17:50
Steve Neville

A man in his 20s has died following a collision in Westmeath last Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

One occupant of the vehicle, the man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

Gardaí said that he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are calling on anyone who was in the Tudenham Park and Lough Ennell areas between 10am and 11am on July 19 to come forward.

People with any information or footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Read More

Vaccines for children needed to reach herd immunity

More in this section

Ulster powersharing Full abortion services in Northern Ireland 'long overdue', say campaigners
Virus Outbreak Hungary Johnson & Johnson EMA lists rare neurological disorder as 'very rare side effect' of Janssen vaccine
Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 14th July 2021 1,189 new Covid cases as Delta variant labelled a ‘big hurdle’ to overcome
gardai
Summer weather July 20th 2021

Northern Ireland highest-ever temperature record broken for third time in less than a week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices