Man, 20s, dies following collision in Westmeath

A man in his 20s has died following a collision in Westmeath last Monday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

One occupant of the vehicle, the man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away. No other injuries to persons were reported.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences.

Gardaí said that he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are calling on anyone who was in the Tudenham Park and Lough Ennell areas between 10am and 11am on July 19 to come forward.

People with any information or footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.