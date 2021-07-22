Revenue unveils new €2m scanner to combat drugs and contraband smuggling

A new mobile X-ray scanner has been unveiled by Revenue as part of its machinery for detecting drugs and contraband entering the country’s ports.

The high-tech scanner cost €2.16m, but it was largely funded by a €1.73m grant from the European Anti-Fraud Agency (OLAF).

Revenue's X-ray scanners have been involved in some of the country’s largest contraband and drugs seizures, including the mammoth half tonne cocaine seizure in Dublin Port last week and the 172kg haul of cocaine at Ringaskiddy Port, Cork last February.

The new scanner replaces an old scanner and maintains Revenue’s complement of three scanners.

The new machine, which was first deployed in Rosslare Europort earlier this year, will be used to target fiscal fraud, fuel fraud and the supply of illicit drugs and tobacco products.

Revenue said this was with a view to disrupting the supply chain, seizing the illicit products and prosecuting those responsible.

Unveiling the new scanner, Revenue Commissioner and Director General of Customs, Gerry Harrahill, thanked OLAF for its financial support in the acquisition of the new scanner.

The Nuctech MT1213DE scanner was selected following a competitive tendering process and is expected to operate until at least 2030.

“Revenue implements customs controls in a manner that supports legitimate trade, while effectively managing compliance risks and tackling illegitimate trade,” he said. “At all times, Revenue remains pro-active, vigilant and agile in the fight against all forms of smuggling.”

He said Revenue’s strategy of confronting smuggling and the shadow economy was underpinned by data analytics, intelligence and risk profiling.

“Our resulting actions, including the deployment of modern scanning technology, contribute to tackling organised criminal activity,” Mr Harrahill said.

“This new high energy mobile x-ray container scanner is an important component of our resources and in our continued determination to target all forms of shadow economy and illegal activity.”

The Nuctech MT1213DE scanner replaces an older scanner that had reached the end of its operational lifespan.

The new scanner replaces an old scanner and maintains Revenue’s complement of three scanners.

Revenue said it was selected following a competitive tendering process and is expected to operate until at least 2030.

Its acquisition maintains Revenue’s available X-ray container scanning capacity of three mobile units.

Revenue said they can be deployed to any port or other relevant location, such as warehouses, throughout the country.