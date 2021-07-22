Blended learning to continue in next academic year – but most learning will be on campus

Limits on the number of people attending college lectures will mean some blended learning will continue into the next academic year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said.

Mr Harris vowed every student would be on campus when college resumes but said there would be moderation in some class numbers.

Addressing the Oireachtas Education Committee, Mr Harris said online learning had been necessary but it would not continue as the main form of learning in the coming months.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris: 'Last year the presumption was that learning would be primarily online. This year, the presumption is that learning will be mainly on-site.'

“It may not be every lecture or every workshop, the numbers in the library may need to be smaller, and not all facilities will be open in exactly the same way," he said.

But let me be very clear about this, we are getting our students back to college."

"Last year the presumption was that learning would be primarily online. This year, the presumption is that learning will be mainly on-site."

Delays to apprenticeships

The committee also heard about the difficulties facing apprentices, with thousands waiting to access on-site training.

At the end of June, almost 13,500 apprentices were on the list waiting for on-site training. This equates to almost 70% of apprentices, according to Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh.

“I really, really am concerned about the apprentices,” Ms Conway Walsh told the committee.

There's something like 67% of all apprenticeships waiting for on-site training so I'm really concerned about that.

I'm also concerned that there were savings of €6.7m in 2020 due to the reduced numbers of apprentices accessing the off-site training, and only €12m was allocated to address the backlog.”

In response, Minister of State for Skills Niall Collins acknowledged the delays currently faced by apprentices. The backlog is mainly in craft apprenticeships, he told the committee. A three-step plan is currently being drawn up to tackle the backlog, with a view to addressing it over a 12- to 15-month period, he added.

Delays have stemmed from the last year of lockdowns. “Given the nature of the fact that the vast majority of training, on-the-job training, has to take place in person.

“We're continually engaging with Solas and with the Higher Education Authority (HEA), and with all of the stakeholders across the sector.”

"They're well aware of the pressures that this is creating on the system, and on the individuals in terms of allowing them to progress with their careers. That's feeding through into the various sectors that these apprentices will ultimately work in.”