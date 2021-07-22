80% receive first Covid jab as public urged to meet Delta threat 'head-on'

Around 80% of the population have finally received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, three weeks after the initial target.

The latest figures from the HSE show that almost five and a half million shots have been given out, with two-thirds of people being fully vaccinated.

More than 65% of vaccines administered have been Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech, while 22% are AstraZeneca.

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) is warning the Delta variant remains a huge risk to the progress but believes the public can meet it head-on.

"Let's aim to support our healthcare workers having a manageable August. One that they all deserve," said Paul Reid

Professor of Immunovirology at University College Cork, Liam Fanning, says he believes things will calm down in a few weeks.

"We have to keep watching brief on this virus," he said.

"Nonetheless, we have done extraordinarily well as a country and in two or three weeks I expect to see those numbers starting to decrease.

"Covid has made us all a kind of hostage unfortunately regard to making timeline projections, but sometime in August, we will definitely be on top of this as a result of our successful vaccination program."

Meanwhile, the five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has risen by 160% in the past two weeks.

It has jumped from 471 to 1,223 - with almost 1,400 cases reported yesterday.

But indoor dining will reopen on Monday, for people who are fully vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid, and their children.

Public health expert, Professor Gabriel Scally, says it's the wrong decision and will lead to a further spike in cases.

"Firstly people who are fully vaccinated can be infected, they can get the infection, they can transmit the infection and they can be sick with infection," he said.

"Children and young people are not being vaccinated, in large numbers and they can get the infection and get long COVID and suffer with the disease as well.

"It just doesn't make sense. It's an invitation to the virus to grow even faster."