'Frank and constructive' meeting with Paul Reid over Dundalk nursing home deaths

Families of residents who died at the Dealgan House nursing home last year held a 'frank and constructive' meeting with HSE chief Paul Reid yesterday, but say their questions remain unanswered.

At least 22 residents of the Dundalk, Co Louth home died there early last year.

It was one of the deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks of the pandemic so far.

The RCSI Hospital Group assumed operational control on 17 th April 2020, the day after a Risk Assessment was completed by the HSE.

The agency was so concerned about the welfare of residents in the home that it wanted a clinical risk assessment of residents carried out as quickly as possible.

But what the families have always wanted to know is what was the outcome of that risk assessment, why was it deemed so necessary and who ordered it to be carried out.

They claim the home received “no substantive assistance” between April 11, 2020 - when HSE CEO Paul Reid and senior management team were made aware of the crisis in the home - and April 17.

The families are also still trying to find out what was done in the build up to the arrival in the home of RCSI Hospital Group staff.

These issues were among others raised with Mr Reid on Tuesday in a virtual meeting arranged a few weeks ago.

Families say they are still looking for basic information about the day-to-day care of their loved ones before they died.

They also say they still don’t know what exactly the Department of Health, the HSE and Hiqa, the health watchdog, knew about the private nursing home before residents started dying and how exactly they acted on whatever they found out.

The meeting with Mr Reid follows a number of meetings families have had with a variety of health service-related chiefs including Ian Carter, CEO of the RCSI Hospital Group - which took over the running of the home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Families of some of the residents who died during the outbreak described the meeting as ‘frank and constructive’.

In all, some six families attended the meeting with Mr Reid, and a number of senior health service staff, including Chief Operating Officer Ann O’Connor and head of Community Care, David Walsh.

Afterwards, they said that while the meeting was constructive, “there was no new information forthcoming”.

In a statement released following the almost 90 minute meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the families said: “We acknowledge the sympathy expressed to us by Mr Reid and HSE staff to us on the loss of our loved ones, and it is appreciated.

“We were pleased (he) followed through on his commitment to us a number of months ago that he would listen to what we had to say.

“We have not been informed how the RCSI actually took operational control of Dealgan House and the steps taken in order for the RCSI to assume operational control of Dealgan House”.

The group of residents also say they have yet to get detailed responses to this and other questions.

They said: “We feel that the meeting with Mr Reid was useful and it provides another piece of the jigsaw in terms of us, as families, trying to put together the definitive account of what happened to our loved ones.

“However, the only way that the full accurate story can be told is through an independent public inquiry and we call on the government to concentrate over the summer recess on putting together a mechanism for this to happen as soon as possible”.

The HSE had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to print.