Man dies after entering Co Fermanagh lough

Man dies after entering Co Fermanagh lough
Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 19:51
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died after entering a lough in County Fermanagh.

Police confirmed they were called to an incident at Lough Melvin on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh.

“It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was treated at the scene where he tragically passed away.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”

The incident comes just days after the death of teenager Jay Moffett who entered a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva.

More in this section

Wednesday the hottest day of the year so far as temperature tops 30 degrees Wednesday the hottest day of the year so far as temperature tops 30 degrees
Brexit NI political leaders divided over UK government call to renegotiate protocol
Brexit EU tells UK it will not renegotiate terms of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal
deathplace: northern ireland
Man dies after entering Co Fermanagh lough

Tánaiste predicts up to 4,000 Covid-19 cases a day in next few weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices