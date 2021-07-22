Politicians and hoteliers in court today arising out of 'golfgate' event

Independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, and two hoteliers are to appear in court today on charges relating to an Oireachtas Golf Society event last August.

John Sweeney, the owner of the Clifden Station House Hotel in Co Galway, and his son James Sweeney, are listed to appear alongside the politicians at a sitting of Clifden District Court in Co Galway after 81 people attended a prizegiving dinner last August.