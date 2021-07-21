'We will not agree' to renegotiation of NI Protocol, says European Commission

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said “we will not agree to a renegotiation of the Protocol” in response to the UK’s call for major changes to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

It comes as the UK demanded “significant” changes to Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements but has held back from tearing up parts of the deal.

The UK's Brexit minister David Frost said “we cannot go on as we are” but held back from using provisions in the deal which could allow elements of it to be suspended – although he claimed the conditions allowing him to do so had been met.

He warned the “purist” way the Northern Ireland Protocol was being implemented was causing economic and societal damage.

Mr Sefcovic said: “We take note of the statement made by Lord Frost today.

“We will continue to engage with the UK, also on the suggestions made today. We are ready to continue to seek creative solutions, within the framework of the protocol, in the interest of all communities in Northern Ireland. However, we will not agree to a renegotiation of the protocol.

“Joint action in the joint bodies established by the Withdrawal Agreement will be of paramount importance over the coming months.

“We must prioritise stability and predictability in Northern Ireland. I look forward to speaking to Lord Frost soon.”

The Protocol, part of the Brexit divorce deal signed by Boris Johnson and negotiated by Mr Frost, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the European Union’s single market for goods.

This means checks on goods being sent from Great Britain into the single market – and in some cases could result in prohibitions on certain products that do not comply with EU rules.

The Protocol was put in place to ensure there would be no hard border with Ireland, but it has instead effectively placed a trade barrier in the Irish Sea.

