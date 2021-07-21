Childcare providers defend decision to restrict entry to children returning from abroad

Childcare providers say a decision to restrict admission for some children who have been abroad is to protect everyone involved.

Concerns around the Delta variant have sparked some creches to deny entry to children returning from a trip until a quarantine period of 14 days has passed.

Nearly a third of recent cases here in Ireland have been in children according to the HSE and creches are worried about potential Covid spread among kids in their care, from those who have come back from abroad.

Elaine Dunne, Chair of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers and owner of childcare group Treehouse, said she doesn't think it would be right for creches to open their doors to people who have just returned from being abroad.

"The providers don't think it is right, they want to take all the necessary precautions that they need to," said Ms Dunne.

"We need to adhere to our policies and procedures. That has worked for the last year.

"We do the same with the winter vomiting bug or any other bug that comes in. You have policies and procedures around that."

According to Ms Dunne, there are already some services already closed due to the Delta variant.

"In particular, one child who is six months old - the owner's child - had it and then passed it on to their parents."

Host of the EveryMum podcast, Sinead O'Moore, said some parents probably won't bother going abroad if it means two weeks without childcare.

"Travelling with children is anxious enough, if you think you are going to return home and suddenly not have childcare for two weeks at the end of that? That's enough to make parents say no, that's not for us," said Ms O'Moore.

The Government's current advice is that children who are travelling abroad with guardians who have Covid immunity are not required to isolate after arriving back.