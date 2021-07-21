Indoor dining legislation signed by President Higgins

The President has officially signed the new legislation on indoor dining into law.

It means only people who are fully vaccinated, those who have recovered from Covid-19 and their children can eat and drink indoors.

Indoor dining is set to resume next Monday and an app is being developed to allow pubs and restaurants to check customers' Digital Covid Certs.

Time limits will be lifted, and groups with unvaccinated children will be sitting two metres away from every other table.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin admitted there are risks involved with the reopening.

"We are taking this step by step and every setting now has risks attached to it - indoor, outdoor - it really is back to first time behaviour," said Mr Martin.

"We are going to take stock in terms of the rising numbers. I met with the public health chiefs and got an assessment from them.

"We have to move steadily on this and take stock given the increased numbers."

Speaking this morning, the Public Expenditure Minister said the hospitality sector needs the chance to get back in business.

"It is our view that they deserve the opportunity to trade and many of them have been closed now for so long," said Michael McGrath.

"There will be a need coupled with that for continued exercise of caution and I think people are well able to exercise their own personal judgement."

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners Federations said the app to allow establishments to check a customer's vaccine status will be ready by the end of the week.

He believes the app, which will be available on gov.ie, might cause issues for some landlords.

"There are areas of the country where the broadband is not sufficiently strong to take these kind of devices," he said.

"There are some operators who may not be digitally aware enough."

However, Michael O'Donovan, from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says there will also be a paper system.

He said that while the paper system may be a bit slower, once there is an option available to use either digital or paper then every person should be covered.