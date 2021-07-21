Tusla's online referral portal back up and running for first time since cyberattack

The Child and Family Agency has said its online portal for referrals has re-opened for the first time since the cyberattack hobbled its systems earlier this year.
Tusla had already managed to get its National Childcare Information System (NCCIS) back up and running in recent weeks but the resumption of the online portal is seen as significant as it is one of the main ways in which people can provide information regarding child welfare and protection concerns.
In a statement, Tusla said the resumption of the online portal was "another major milestone in the recovery from the cyber-attack on HSE systems".
Bernard Gloster, CEO, Tusla said: “I’m delighted to say that from today, and ahead of time, our referral portal that facilitates child protection and welfare referrals is available for the first time since the cyber-attack, which caused significant damage to our operating systems.
"Achieving this step sooner than expected took huge effort, skill, and dedication from our ICT team, the HSE ICT, and partners. We continue at pace in our efforts to get back to normality and this latest achievement, coupled with the recent restoration of the National Childcare Information System sets us well on that path.”
As well as referrals, the Tusla Portal can also be used for Early Years registrations for early years, school-age care, and childminder services, funding applications for providers of child and family-related services, and school returns for student absence reports and annual attendance reports.
Tusla said people can now use the portal to report any concern they have but stressed people can still contact their local duty social work office.