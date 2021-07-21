'Hold the line' and don't focus on restrictions being dropped in other countries, WHO doctor tells Ireland

The incidence rate of Covid-19 has increased in every county over the past week, according to the deputy chief medical officer.

Dr Ronan Glynn says there have been 7,700 cases in the past seven days - up 88% on the previous week.

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate, at 725 per 100,000 population - followed by 474 in Louth.

Yesterday, 1,110 new cases were confirmed and Dr David Nabarro, from the World Health Organisation, says the situation is worrying.

Dr Nabarro said he is concerned that the more transmissible Delta variant is becoming more widespread in Ireland.

"Please, don't take too much notice of other countries that are dropping all restrictions even though they have got a rise in case numbers. Theirs is quite an experiment," said Dr Nabarro.

"Hold the line in Ireland to actually doing what you can to prevent this virus from spreading."

He said that even with vaccination some people will continue to get very ill with the virus.

Some vaccines are running at around 75% effectiveness, he said.

It is also important to remember that vaccination efficacy reduces the longer it has been since you received your vaccine, advised Dr Nabarro.

"There will be vaccinated people who get Covid and some of them will get badly ill.

"We are going to go on having severe Covid cases and therefore people in hospital despite the high levels of vaccination Ireland has achieved."

HSE chief Paul Reid has said he is feeling "quite proud" of those involved in the vaccine rollout as almost 5.3 million doses have been administered.

Over 79% of adults are now partially vaccinated while over 65% are fully vaccinated.

From today, anyone over 18 can register for a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from today.

The HSE's online portal is now for all adults - allowing them to sign up for an mRNA jab.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says this is happening because the vaccination programme is ahead of schedule.

Former head of the HSE, Tony O'Brien, says the rollout is going really well with Ireland vaccinating at a faster rate than other EU countries.

The move to open registration to all those over the age of 18 is hugely important as the unvaccinated under-30s are at particular risk from the Delta variant, he said.

"There is no doubt that we are now in a race against the Delta variant. The best protection is to get vaccinated and the more of us who are vaccinated, the greater the collective benefit we all have," said Mr O'Brien.