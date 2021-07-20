Gardaí in Carlow concerned for welfare of missing teenage sisters

Gardaí say they are concerned for the welfare of two teenage sisters missing in Carlow.
Helen and Melissa McDonnell are missing from the Killeshin Road area, since yesterday evening, Monday, July 19.
Helen is 14 years of age and is 5"1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes. When she was last seen, Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.
Melissa is 13 years of age and is also of slim build and 5"1' in height. She has brown hair and green eyes.
When she was last seen Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.
It is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.