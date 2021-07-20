10% in drug treatment are parents; Four times more seeking crack cocaine treatment

Cocaine was the only drug where treatment figures increased last year – against an overall reduction in total treatment cases.

New statistics show the continued surge in cocaine treatment in recent years, with a three-fold rise in the number of cases since 2014.

For the first time, cocaine overtook cannabis as the most common drug among new cases receiving treatment.

Health Research Board figures also show an almost five-fold rise in crack cocaine cases since 2014.

The National Drug Treatment Reporting System shows a 9% drop in overall treatment cases, from 10,664 in 2019 to 9,702 in 2020, due to temporary closure of services linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But despite this, the number of cocaine cases actually increased, rising from 2,560 in 2019 to 2,619 in 2020.

Other cocaine figures show:

Cocaine cases have trebled, from 853 cases in 2014 to 2,619 last year;

While men continue to account for the bulk of cases, the proportion of women reporting cocaine use has increased from 17% of cases in 2014 to 21% of cases in 2020;

Among those entering treatment for the first time (new cases), cocaine was the most common drug in 2020, with 1,359 cases, surpassing cannabis (1,338)

In relation to crack cocaine, the report shows:

Crack cases increased almost five-fold, from 84 cases in 2014 to 414 cases in 2020;

The number of women reporting problem use of crack cocaine has increased by almost 80% since 2018

Commenting on the key findings of the report, Dr Anne Marie Carew, Research Officer at the HRB said: “In 2020 cocaine was the only substance where we saw an increase in numbers entering treatment. This increase must be seen in the context of a 9% drop in the overall numbers entering drug treatment, as a result of temporary service closures and other measures introduced to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.”

“There has been a three-fold increase in the number of cases treated for problem cocaine use since 2014. In 2020, for the first time, cocaine was the most common drug among new cases entering treatment.

The latest @hrbireland "National Drug Treatment Reporting System. 2014 – 2020 Drug Treatment Data" Bulletin has just been published reporting a rise in cocaine & crack cocaine treatment.



Read on here: https://t.co/Zegz5w5Xwp#ResearchEvidenceAction pic.twitter.com/rQcP3c160k — HealthResearchBoard (@hrbireland) July 20, 2021

"And for the second year running, cocaine surpassed cannabis as the second most common drug reported among all cases treated for problem drug use.” She said there was a notable distinction between cases reporting problem-use of powdered cocaine and cases reporting problem-use of crack cocaine.

“In general, those seeking treatment for powdered cocaine use are male, aged 30, in paid employment and most likely to use alcohol as an additional drug.

"Crack cocaine cases, however, are more likely to be unemployed and homeless."

She said monitoring these trends would be critical in developing tailored approaches to drug treatment.

“When we look at gender differences within cocaine treatment, the rate of male cases entering treatment for crack cocaine has remained stable year-on-year," Dr Carew said.

"However, the number of women reporting problem-use of crack cocaine has increased by almost 80% since 2018.”

The figures, for the first time, reveal data on parents in treatment.

These show that almost one in 10 cases involve people who have children under the age of 17 at home. Separately, a quarter have children not residing with them.

“This is the first time we have reported data on parents in drug treatment. It is essential that we understand the wider context of the impact of drugs,” said Dr Carew. “By monitoring these emerging trends in drug use and treatment in Ireland, the Health Research Board has a pivotal role to inform evidence-based approaches that help reduce harm and support recovery among people seeking treatment for drug use and their families.”

In other findings:

Opioids (mainly heroin) were the most reported problem drug, accounting for 37% of cases treated in 2020, a decrease from 50% of cases in 2014;

Cocaine was the second most common problem drug reported, accounting for 27% of cases treated in 2020, an increase from 9% of cases in 2014;

Cannabis was the third most common main drug reported, accounting for 22% of cases treated in 2020, a decrease from 28% of cases in 2014;

Benzodiazepines (tranquillisers) were the fourth most common main problem drug, accounting for approximately 10% of cases each year from 2014, with a slight increase to 11.3% in 2020.

Drugs strategy minister Frank Feighan said: "The HRB report shows there were 10,000 treatment cases in 2020. This high level of treatment is a remarkable figure given the impact of Covid-19 on the health services. It is particularly impressive that new treatment cases, at 3,800, are only 180 down on the 2019 figures."

He thanked drug service providers – HSE, voluntary and community – for continuing to respond to the health needs of people who use drugs.

"The data demonstrate the commitment and adaptability of service providers during the disruptive challenges of Covid-19," he said. "The reasons for the reduction in total cases of less than 1,000 are fully understandable, given the restrictions on residential services and GP clinics".

Minister Feighan noted the new data presented in the report that showed that 25% of cases in treatment have children, including 10% with children living in the home.

The latest @hrbireland "National Drug Treatment Reporting System. 2014 – 2020 Drug Treatment Data" Bulletin has just been published.



You can read about the findings here: https://t.co/Zegz5wnynX#ResearchEvidenceAction pic.twitter.com/1GCpQ9jLCc — HealthResearchBoard (@hrbireland) July 20, 2021

He said: "I am very concerned with the impact of drugs on children and families. This is a further justification for a health-led response. I have made protecting children from the harms of drug use a priority in the new strategic action plan 2021-2025 under the National Drugs Strategy".

Minister Feighan commented on the increased number of people seeking treatment for cocaine and crack cocaine which rose when compared to previous years: "Strengthening early harm reduction responses to drug use, including cocaine and crack cocaine, is a key theme in the National Drugs Strategy.

"The national cocaine harm reduction campaign, launched in 2018, aims to raise awareness of the dangers of taking cocaine, emphasises the risks and dangers of cocaine use to at-risk groups, and those who engage in ‘recreational use’.

"These data will inform the allocation of the additional €1m funding for targeted drug and alcohol initiatives in conjunction with the Drug and Alcohol Task Forces in 2021."

* hrb.ie; HSE drug and alcohol helpline: 1800 459 459