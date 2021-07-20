In pictures: 500 Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha at Croke Park

Some 500 members of Ireland's Muslim community gathered in Croke Park to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, chair of the Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, led the prayers.

GAA president Larry McCarthy, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, and Sports Minister Jack Chambers, also addressed the gathering.

In a message to mark the Eid celebrations, President Michael D Higgins thanked "our Muslim community for all they they contribute to the society we share".

GAA President Larry McCarthy. Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

"Your gathering in the iconic Irish setting of Croke Park to celebrate Eid al-Adha once again symbolises the importance of our Muslim community within Irish society, and the valued contribution that those of faith make to our society.

"Eid al-adha is a greatly important holiday in the Islamic calendar, during which Ibrahim's great loyalty to Allah is honoured and remembered.

"Today I am delighted to pay tribute to our Muslim sisters and brothers and to thank you for enriching our communities in so many ways."

Pictures of the Eid al-Adha celebrations at Croke Park:

Sanaa Kashif Wan, Yumna Khalid and Sadaf Ejaz, three of the attendees at the Eid al-Adha event. Picture: Mark Stedman

Archbishop Michael Jackson and archbishop Dermot Farrell. Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Six-year-old Kamil Ayub with his uncle Saqib Ayub, two of the attendees at the Eid al-Adha event. Picture: Mark Stedman

Pictured is Hamza Ali, one of the attendees at the Eid al-Adha event. Picture: Mark Stedman

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture:©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture:©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Picture:©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo