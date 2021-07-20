Antigen testing of close contacts expected to begin next week

The HSE expects to begin rolling out antigen testing to close contacts of someone with Covid-19 from next week.

From next week, 50,000 antigen tests for close contacts will be available from test centres.

Close contacts will have to collect a packet of five antigen tests from a test centre and then do them at home themselves.

If they come back as positive then the person will go in for a PCR test.

The HSE has only used PCR tests up until now but it only has a maximum capacity of 20,000 to 22,000 a day.

The HSE’s National Lead for Testing and Tracing, Niamh O’Beirne, says testing has soared in the past few weeks.

"Yesterday, in our swabbing sites we saw 16,000 people come forward for testing at those sites so we expect that to rise as the week goes on," she said.

"It is likely then into early next week that we will exceed that 20,000 mark in the community testing sites and we will begin to deploy antigen testing."

Ms O’Beirne explained that the surge was a mixture of walk-ins and people who were close contacts.

“There's about 30% who actually show up at the test site as a walk-in, some are travel-related - which is the day five test on returning from overseas travel - and then about ten percent are GP referred and the remainder are close contacts.

As the number of cases increased so too would the number of close contacts, she predicted.

“That 20% to 30% per day that's referred as close contacts, when we pull that out of the testing numbers, we will drop demand on the sites to enable us to be able to get to everybody very quickly.”

Some sites were seeing positivity rates of up to 25%, but fewer people were using the service as “a reassurance measure,” she added.

“At the moment, for good planning, we would be expecting to be deploying antigen tests at the beginning of next week.”

Yesterday, HSE chief Paul Reid warned that more people are being tested for Covid-19 and that community testing sites are showing increasing positivity.

Mr Reid said that while the vaccine rollout is continuing at a strong pace, people should continue to take caution.

As of this morning, there are 89 Covid patients in hospital - a drop of 12 since yesterday.

However, in the total figure there is still a 43% increase on last Tuesday's total.

According to latest figures there are 20 patients with the virus in ICU.