Pharmacies call for more Pfizer doses as young people 'clamouring' for vaccine

Pharmacies are calling for the Government to provide them with more Pfizer vaccines to keep up with demand.

It comes as pharmacists today administer their 100,000th vaccine, with 86% of these going to the 18-34s.

Darragh O'Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) says the majority of jabs administered there have been single-shot doses.

Over 800 pharmacies around the country are administering Janssen vaccines while the HSE provided Pfizer vaccine to just 350 pharmacies.

Those with the Pfizer vaccine are largely located in communities that are far from a vaccination centre.

"We would love to see more pharmacies having access to the Pfizer vaccine particularly because there is a dip in the supply of the Janssen vaccines," said Mr O'Loughlin.

With additional supply of the Janssen vaccine due in August people can still make appointments but are being advised not to make multiple pot luck bookings.

Younger Irish people are outliers in their cohort in their enthusiasm for Covid-19 vaccination, according to the IPU.

Mr O'Loughlin there is very little vaccine hesitancy here.

This sets Ireland apart from what has been seen in some other countries.

Mr O'Loughlin said young people in Ireland have been clamouring for vaccines.

"Most vaccine doses available in pharmacies have had 10 young people looking for them," said Mr O'Loughlin.

"Today, we have reached 100,000 vaccinations and considering we only took the service off in earnest two weeks ago it is evident of a real enthusiasm among young people."