Public urged to conserve water as unusually high temperatures to remain until Friday

The public has been advised to conserve water and take care in the sun as Ireland faces into a full week of skyrocketing temperatures.

National forecaster Met Éireann has warned that parts of the country could be set to breach the 30 degrees celsius barrier, a mark of exceptionally warm weather only noted on a handful of occasions in Ireland over the past 50 years.

The hottest temperature of the year was recorded on Saturday in Co Galway at 29.5°C. However, while this week’s levels are likely to be a deal less extreme than those seen across the weekend, the 30°C mark could be breached “in a few locations”, the forecaster said.

The next three to four days are set to see temperatures in the high 20s across the country with consistent sunshine and the possibility of the odd thundery downpour, while in the North levels will drop slightly after it recorded its highest temperature in history over the weekend.

Ethan, Keelan, Ronan, Beth & Donna McAnenny from Tyrone on Bertra Beach, Westport. Picture: John O'Grady.

Met Éireann’s high temperature advisory notice, which went live at noon on Sunday, will meanwhile remain in place until Friday lunchtime

Cathal Nolan, climate scientist at UCC and founder of Ireland’s Weather Channel, said that the harshest temperatures of this particular wave will likely arrive on Wednesday.

“It looks like Wednesday will likely be the heaviest, though it’s difficult to say with accuracy as the highest temperatures can be very localised,” he said.

“It’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility that things could go beyond 30 or 31. Given the prevailing winds that means those temperatures would usually be in the midwest - at stations like Shannon, Athenry or Gurteen.”

He added that the oppressive night-time temperatures of between 16 and 18°C are also likely to continue until at least Thursday or Friday.

With any rain in sight likely to be localised, Irish Water has urged people to conserve the water in order to ensure “a consistent supply for all during this busy time”.

The utility, which on Sunday had announced plans to limit the provision of drinking water in North County Dublin due to excessive demand, said it had been seeing “significant increases” both domestically and via commercial enterprises as temperatures continued to rise, particularly in tourist hotspots on the coasts.

Ava Clarkin, Ellie Harmon and Amiee Cummins enjoying the weather at Portmarnock Beach, Co Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Urgent appeals for conservation were made in a number of locations, including Wexford, Kerry and Donegal, with night-time restrictions in place in Portlaoise and parts of Longford.

However, no official water conservation order has been put in place.

Meanwhile, an orange forest fire warning has been put in place by the Department of Agriculture, and this also remains in place until Friday. The Department said that warning stemmed from the ongoing weather patterns and the consequent elevated expected level of risk, while forest visitors were instructed not to use barbecues or light fires.

Animal welfare charity Dogs Trust encouraged pet owners to only walk their animals either very early in the morning or late in the evening, to avoid the heat at the height of the day, and even then “only if it is cool enough to do so”, while ensuring dogs have plenty of water and shade all day.

“Heatstroke can be fatal - skipping a walk or two is not,” the charity said.