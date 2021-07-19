Alone has fielded more than 50,000 calls to its support line since the pandemic hit

The organisation, which supports older people, said it had supported an increasing number of people in need over the course of the pandemic
Alone has fielded more than 50,000 calls to its support line since the pandemic hit

While 68% of callers to Alone's national support line are living alone, requests for assistance can incorporate areas including financial/legal, personal care, housing, support and befriending, and technology and safety/security. File picture

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 17:39
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Alone has fielded more than 50,000 calls to its National Support Line service since the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland in March last year.

The organisation, which supports older people, said it had supported an increasing number of people in need over the course of the pandemic.

That includes assisting 7,130 unique older people in 2021 alone, continuing to mark an increase in volume of people seeking ongoing support. 

The organisation said it offered an integrated system of support coordination, practical supports, befriending, a variety of phone services, social prescribing, housing with support and assistive technology. 

While 68% of callers to Alone's national support line are living alone, requests for assistance can incorporate areas including financial/legal, personal care, housing, support and befriending, and technology and safety/security.

Practical problems

It also said it had assisted in dealing with practical problems, such as a lack of home heating, while many of those making contact were feeling isolated.

Seán Moynihan, chief executive of Alone, said: “Alone’s services have continued to be a lifeline for older people across the country during dark times over the past year and we will continue this work until the threat of the pandemic has passed and beyond. 

"Our national support line will continue to be the gateway to accessing our services and we endeavour to keep providing and expanding these services to accommodate for those who require them."

Read More

Soup run says it may have to close after inspectors issue it with letter of compliance 

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus 1,071 new Covid cases confirmed; 14-day incidence rate at highest point since February
Coronavirus - Sun Mar 28, 2021 Beacon Hospital decision to vaccinate teachers wrong but 'made in good faith', review finds
Coronavirus - Fri Feb 12, 2021 Northern Ireland daily Covid case numbers top 1,700 for first time since January
#covid-19organisation: alone
Alone has fielded more than 50,000 calls to its support line since the pandemic hit

Vera Twomey hails HSE move to pay upfront for cannabis-based medicines

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices