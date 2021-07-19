Alone has fielded more than 50,000 calls to its support line since the pandemic hit

Alone has fielded more than 50,000 calls to its National Support Line service since the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland in March last year.
The organisation, which supports older people, said it had supported an increasing number of people in need over the course of the pandemic.
That includes assisting 7,130 unique older people in 2021 alone, continuing to mark an increase in volume of people seeking ongoing support.
The organisation said it offered an integrated system of support coordination, practical supports, befriending, a variety of phone services, social prescribing, housing with support and assistive technology.
While 68% of callers to Alone's national support line are living alone, requests for assistance can incorporate areas including financial/legal, personal care, housing, support and befriending, and technology and safety/security.
It also said it had assisted in dealing with practical problems, such as a lack of home heating, while many of those making contact were feeling isolated.
Seán Moynihan, chief executive of Alone, said: “Alone’s services have continued to be a lifeline for older people across the country during dark times over the past year and we will continue this work until the threat of the pandemic has passed and beyond.
"Our national support line will continue to be the gateway to accessing our services and we endeavour to keep providing and expanding these services to accommodate for those who require them."