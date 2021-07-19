Garda promotion reforms get muted welcome from representative bodies

Long-running delays in the promotion of frontline gardaí look set to be finally resolved after the Government introduced new regulations governing the area.

The regulations have received a muted welcome from garda staff bodies representing the rank-and-file and frontline supervisors.

Promotions to ranks of sergeants and inspector have been dogged by problems over the last four years.

These include a pay dispute among senior management tasked with conducting interviews, court actions over promotions and a move by the Garda Commissioner to block promotions involving gardaí linked to external or internal inquiries.

These issues come on top of historical concerns by gardaí and their staff bodies, the Garda Representative Association and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, at the fairness and transparency of the process and the role played by senior officers in the career prospects of members.

In a survey of members, the Garda cultural audit of 2018 found that there was a belief that promotions were down to “who you know” and that the “overwhelming view” of members was that in a large swathe of promotions the “names are known” beforehand.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that she has received Government approval for Garda Síochána (Appointment to the Ranks of Inspector and Sergeant) Regulations 2021.

She said a new promotions and appointment process will be carried out under the remit of the Public Appointments Service for the first time, rather than managed internally in An Garda Síochána.

The Department of Justice said the new process will be “fair, modern and transparent” and in line with the findings of the 2018 cultural audit.

There are presently 266 vacancies at the rank of sergeant and the department said the new regulations will allow these new promotions to begin later this year.

The department said there will also be a competition for new inspectors in early 2022, where there are currently 57 vacancies. Minister Humphreys said the changes were part of policing reforms.

She added: "The new regulations have been finalised following extensive engagement between my Department, the Public Appointments Service and An Garda Síochána, and in consultation with the Policing Authority and the Garda Associations."

The regulations follow the sanction last year by the Department of Justice to bring the total number of sergeants to 2,210 and the total number of inspectors to 482.

AGSI general secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, said: “AGSI were involved in a consultative process on the new promotion regulations and we would like to have completed that consultation process in advance of these regulations being signed, however given there has not been a promotion competition for Sergeant to Inspector rank since 2017 any process in that area is broadly welcomed.”

GRA president Frank Thornton said: "We would welcome any reforms which ease the career progression of our members. Our Association is complimented by thousands of talented and dedicated members, and any member of An Garda Siochana should have the opportunity to apply for these vacancies should they wish.

“The long delays in recruitment for available positions in recent years have been in no one’s interest.”