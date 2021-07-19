'No harm to let the lawn get a tan': Irish Water urges public to conserve water amid hot weather

Irish Water is urging homeowners to conserve water amid soaring temperatures this week.

Night-time restriction are in place in a number of counties in an effort to refill reservoirs.

This week's good weather is causing problems for Irish Water as it says the sunshine has led to "exceptional demand" on its network.

The utility has been forced to issue an urgent appeal to the public to conserve water as supply in areas such as Donegal, Kerry, Meath, Dublin, Laois and Wexford is low.

Irish Water spokesperson, Tom Cuddy, says restricting supplies in some areas is necessary and that so far the interventions have been modest.

"If we can conserve our water and avoid excessive use then we can manage it in a controlled way," said Mr Cuddy.

He said staycations and holiday resorts have seen populations have "doubled and trebled" leading to a strain on the resources in those areas.

Mr Cuddy said there is also huge demand from farming and agricultural workers at this time of year.

He appealed to people to only use water for what's necessary, saying: "Avoid extended showers, having taps running when brushing your teeth or rinsing vegetables, watering of lawns.

"Really we feel it's no harm to let the lawn get a tan this time of year, the grass will recover very quickly."

Environmental Scientist Jack O'Sullivan says this happens during fine weather, because the State's water system is outdated.

He said the issues began when it was under the control of the local authorities.

"Some county councils were excellent because the engineer really looked after the water system and in other counties it was not so good," said Mr O'Sullivan.

Irish Water is urging everyone to conserve water by avoiding paddling pools, reusing water collected from showers to water the garden and to turn the tap off when brushing your teeth.