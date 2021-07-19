Charity sees 200% increase in people trying to surrender their dogs 

A dog welfare charity has seen an alarming 212% increase in requests from members of the public looking to surrender their dogs.

Dogs Trust has received 515 requests in the last three months from people seeking to give up their animals up from 165 requests for the same period in 2020.

"With 240 of the requests in the month of June alone, we are extremely concerned by this surge as life starts to return to normal in Ireland. By comparison, we received just 50 requests in June 2020," the charity said.

In response to the trend, Dogs Trust has launched a ‘Life After Lockdown — Bark to Basics’ campaign which offers techniques for dog owners to help their pets cope with their increased absence from the home.

Becky Bristow, Executive Director, Dogs Trust Ireland, said while there are genuine cases of people needing to rehome their dog, they are very worried by the huge increase in people contacting them to surrender their animal as restrictions ease.

"We would encourage all dog owners to sign up for our free interactive pack and start acclimatising their dog to spending more time on their own.

"Our aim for this campaign is to help keep as many dogs happy in their existing homes as possible.

"We are appealing to owners to be patient with their dogs and remember, dogs don’t chew your belongings out of spite, it’s usually caused by stress or boredom at suddenly finding themselves alone, with nothing to do.”

Ciara Byrne, the charity's head of communications, said problems are also arising as members of the public are making plans to invite friends over, indulge in some outdoor dining or returning to work outside the home.

"This may come as a big shock to our fur-covered friends who have grown very accustomed to having us all to themselves. Even dogs who were used to not having their family at home in previous years have joyously embraced their humans being present more throughout the various lockdowns, so it’s not just puppies who arrived in homes during the pandemic that will be affected.”

For more information and to sign up for a free Bark to Basics pack, visit "DogsTrust.ie/BarkToBasics"