DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines expressed concern that the easing of restrictions in England today may have an impact here.
Concern 'morally bankrupt' decision to ease restrictions in England will impact Ireland

The HSE vaccine portal officially opens to 18-24 year olds from today. Picture: Damian Coleman

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 10:50
Michelle McGlynn

A public health expert says vaccination is not a 'magic protection' against everything.

It comes as 1,179 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic.

The country's five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has risen by 89% in the past week.

There are 101 people being treated in hospital, the highest figure in almost two months. Of these, 22 patients are in intensive care.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines says if there are too many cases those at 'high risk' who are vaccinated could get infected.

"If there are enough cases around, you will get infection amongst the vaccinated too," said Prof Staines.

"The evidence from the UK and Israel is the majority of serious illness and a substantial proportion of deaths occur in that group despite vaccination."

Prof Staines has expressed concern that the easing of restrictions in England today may have an impact here.

He said that describing the UK's plans "morally bankrupt" and "epidemiologically stupid" is fair.

I think the consequences of it in terms of sickness, death, long-term health damage could be extraordinary. 

"I noted that a number of other variants of concern [aside from Delta] are circulating in Britain."

The European Affairs Minister says vaccines are having an enormous impact on the virus but warned ongoing caution is needed.

Thomas Byrne said he is confident that the vaccination programme could not be going better.

The HSE vaccine portal officially opens to 18-24 year olds from today.

It will give the younger age group an opportunity to opt in for the AstraZeneca jab.

Those signing up will need their PPS number, their eircode, a mobile number and an email address.

People aged 18-30 can already receive a Janssen vaccine from a pharmacy but supplies are limited.

The vaccine choice is being expanded due to concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Mr Byrne said the vaccination seems to break the link between serious illness and death.

"So far, it does seem to have broken that link and we see that in other countries as well," he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the Government is keeping a close eye at hospital capacity and deaths when it comes to the Delta variant.

