One GP practice paid almost €1.3m for treating medical card patients

Five GP practices got over €1 million each for treating medical card patients last year.

The total amount paid out under the scheme increased by a third in 2020.

Over 2,900 GPs across Ireland were paid a total of €788 million under the medical card scheme last year.

This includes practice support payments they received from the HSE.

According to the figures, 24 practices got over €800,000 each - with five getting at least €1 million.

The practice run by Dr Anas Mansour in northwest Dublin received the most money at nearly €1.3 million.

The total figure of €788 million is nearly €200 million more than 2019.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says the figures don't tell the whole story.

Dr Duffy said the payments from the scheme are not a salary to a GP, they are a payment to a practice.

"While there may be one GP's name, that doesn't necessarily give a true picture of what that money goes towards," said Dr Duffy.

"We know that a GP practice is not just the GP, there is the full team. That goes from the GP nurses to the receptionists, secretaries, cleaners and all the payments required to run a business.

She said if being a GP was as lucrative as it sounds then there would be no issue retaining and replacing GPs.

"As we know, we are faced with a massive shortfall of General Practitioners in Ireland. We have one of the lowest rates of GPs per capita."

Dr Duffy said a huge number of GPs are set to retire over the coming years and there is "no hope" of replacing them.

The HSE says last year's increase is partly down to GPs' response to the Covid pandemic, along with an expanded flu campaign and extra fees arising from the 2019 GP Agreement.

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh said GPs took on a lot of extra work for the HSE during the pandemic.

"Many private patients who would previously been charged for services were not charged during Covid and that was a HSE payment towards some of that," said Dr Ó Fearraigh.