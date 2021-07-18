Wreath laid in memory of nine killed in Bloody Friday atrocity almost 50 years ago

The attack sparked revulsion and led to the army moving in to retake so-called no-go areas of Belfast and Derry
Wreath laid in memory of nine killed in Bloody Friday atrocity almost 50 years ago

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Tom Haire laid a floral wreath. Picture: DUP/PA

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 18:27
Rebecca Black, PA

A wreath has been laid in memory of nine people who were killed in a series of bombs which exploded across Belfast almost 50 years ago.

The atrocity, which has become known as Bloody Friday, saw over 20 bombs explode at locations across the city centre in less than two hours killing nine and leaving around 130 people injured on July 21, 1972.

Most of the victims died in the bombing of Oxford Street bus station.

The attack sparked revulsion and led to the army moving in to retake so-called no-go areas of Belfast and Derry.

The IRA issued an apology to the families of those “non-combatants” killed on the 30th anniversary in 2002.

Rescue workers in the heart of Belfast on a day which later became known as Bloody Friday (PA Archive) 

On Sunday, Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Haire laid a floral wreath, on behalf of DUP councillors, beside a plaque in City Hall in memory of the victim.

Pastor Stephen Reynolds assisted with the brief ceremony and act of remembrance, ahead of the 49th anniversary of Bloody Friday on Wednesday.

Read More

Arlene Foster recounts hurt at false rumours over her marriage

More in this section

Nothing inhibiting gardaí or Butler from investigating nursing home claims, says Taoiseach Nothing inhibiting gardaí or Butler from investigating nursing home claims, says Taoiseach
CC COMMITTEE REPORT Court decision halting Dublin injecting centre 'a real setback' for Cork 
Posting 'digital' Covid Certificates to cost €800,000 Posting 'digital' Covid Certificates to cost €800,000
bloodyfridayplace: northern ireland
Parnells GAA Club Community Pop Up Covid Testing Centre

1,179 new Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief warns of 'bumpy journey' over coming weeks

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices