More than 5,000 cars seized from previously banned drivers since 2018

Gardaí confiscated 2,065 vehicles last year alone from people who were driving while disqualified
Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 20:30
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

Gardaí have seized more than 5,000 vehicles after stopping people who had already been disqualified from driving in the past three years.

Details released by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys show that gardaí confiscated 2,065 vehicles last year alone from people who were driving while disqualified.

This was far greater than the 1,495 seized in 2019 and 1,371 cars and other vehicles seized from disqualified drivers in 2018.

The Pulse system has been updated to allow gardaí to report the reason a vehicle was seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018 to include the offence of driving while disqualified.

Figures released to Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy show that 710 vehicles were seized in the Dublin area from disqualified people in 2020 while a further 205 cars were seized in Cork city and county last year.

Gardaí last year raised concerns over the spiralling cost of the towing and storage of vehicles seized for a variety of road-traffic offences and its financial impact on the force.

In 2018, the total cost for the towing and storage of vehicles was almost €10.4m.

Meanwhile, people who had their driving licence extended due to Covid and who plan to rent cars while on foreign holidays should check with hire companies to see if a driver statement is required.

Motorists who had their driving licence extended because of the pandemic can now apply for this letter of entitlement which will show the new expiry date.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said: “Some drivers will have had their licences extended in response to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to driver licensing services across the EU.

“While EU countries will recognise a driving license with an extended expiry date, a Driver Statement from the NDLS is available free of charge to those who may be driving outside the EU or where car hire companies state this as a requirement," she said.

“I would advise holidaymakers who are planning on driving while abroad to check any local requirements before travelling and contact the NDLS if they need to request a Letter of Entitlement," Ms Naughton said.

