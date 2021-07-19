Calls for special Seanad committee to examine family leave

Calls have been made to establish a dedicated committee to overhaul family leave as part of national debate on supports available to parents.

Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers has called for a re-examination of leave for both mothers and fathers and believes a Seanad committee should be tasked with looking into how entitlements can reflect modern family life.

Ms Chambers and fellow senator Fiona O'Loughlin are also finalising a bill that would allow mothers split maternity leave with their partner if they wish to return to work early.

New mothers currently are entitled to 26 weeks State-supported leave after the birth of a child, however, payments stop if they decide to return to work before this time, something that has a particular impact on women who run their own businesses.

Ms Chambers said: "I think we need to look at the whole area of maternity leave, parental leave and family leave, in the context of modern Ireland."

We're looking to get a national conversation around the whole area of family leave, and what that should look like in Ireland today.

"It's about giving moms greater flexibility to come back to work when they feel they want to come back to work, allowing dads to be home a little bit more or partners to be home a little bit more, and catering for women that are self-employed, running their own business as many women to do today in modern Ireland," Ms Chambers said

The Co Mayo politician wants to look at options around providing a reduced State payment that would allow women to return to work early, perhaps for a day or two a week.

This would especially benefit self-employed mothers who feel the need to keep in touch with their business.

She has submitted a request to establish a special committee on the issue to Seanad Chair Mark Daly, who is currently taking suggestions ahead of the three year budget being set.

Ms Chambers added: "In the last term, then deputy Fiona O'Loughlin and myself brought through the Maternity Leave Bill, to try and give flexibility to families so that they could share that leave in whatever way suits them.

We intend to bring that bill back in a new format or a reformed way. We're working on that.

The senators now plan to publish the bill early in the autumn term.

"What we're trying to do with the with the bill is to facilitate moms who for whatever reason, don't want to take their full maternity leave or can't take their full maternity leave.

"We don't want that leave to be lost to the family. So, my belief is that we should be able to transfer the remainder of that leave to the other parent, so that the family benefit from it, because as it stands that leave is just lost. So that's what the bill will seek to do," she said.