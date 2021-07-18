Widow of Rescue 116 crew member cycles 24 hours for charity on wedding anniversary

A widow of a Coastguard crew member who died when the helicopter he was aboard crashed off the Mayo coast four years ago successfully cycled non-stop from Dublin to the Mayo coast in 24 hours to raise money for a children’s charity.

Ciarán Smith along with captain and pilot Dara Fitzpatrick, co pilot Captain Mark Duffy and winch man Paul Ormsby died when their Sikorsky S-92 116 rescue helicopter crashed close to Blacksod Lighthouse off the Mayo coast in the early hours of March 14 , 2017.

As part of the Ciarán Smith East to West cycle, his widow, Martina, started the 320km non-stop cycle on their wedding anniversary, from her home in Oldtown, Co Dublin to Blacksod Lighthouse close to where her husband lost his life.

The Mum was taking part in the Race Around Ireland ultra cycle last Friday, as part of an annual fundraising campaign for the children’s national hospice LauraLynn. She reached her destination in Mayo at 1pm on Saturday cheered on by hundreds of well-wishers.

Ultra cycling was always very important to Mr Smith and in 2018 Martina and three of her brothers took part in a stage of a relay event from Oldtown to Blacksod as a way of keeping his legacy alive on the first anniversary of the rescue helicopter crash. They managed to raise €30,000 for the charity.

Later that year family members and friends of Mrs Smith came together as Team Invictus, to complete the entire Race Around Ireland Challenge charity cycle.

Mrs Smith has decided to take part due to “much needed” funds being needed by LauraLynn according to a spokesperson of the Ciarán Smith East to West cycle.

Mr Smith, the spokesperson added, “completed the ultra race in 2014 as the LauraLynn charity was always close to his heart.

“All donations are greatly appreciated and 100 percent of all funds go directly to LauraLynn.” The Search and Rescue 115, 116, 117 and 118 spokesperson added that “four friends lost on March 14, 2017, four friends never forgotten. The best of us. Paul, Mark, Dara and Ciarán. Go Mairidís Beo. Our friend’s legacy continues.”

Donations can be made on idonate.ie/CiaranSmithEasttoWest.

The fatal crash of Rescue 116 was investigated by the Air Accident Investigations unit. Mr Smith's and Mr Ormsby's bodies were never recovered.