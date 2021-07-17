Teenager killed in Monaghan crash

The two-car crash happened around 11.30pm on Friday on the N2 in Tullybuck, Clontibret.
Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 09:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was killed in a road crash in Co Monaghan.

The two-car crash happened around 11.30pm on Friday on the N2 in Tullybuck in Clontibret.

The driver of one of the cars, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Diversions are in place as the road remains closed at Tullybuck this morning to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or anyone who might have been in the area, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information relevant to the crash is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

