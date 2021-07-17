Covid surge due to 'exceptional growth' in infections among young people aged 16 to 18

Ireland yesterday recorded over 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since early February, driven by the “exceptional growth” in infections among younger people, particularly those aged 16 to 18.

In total, 1,137 new cases of the virus were recorded, with 79 Covid patients in hospital and 23 in intensive care. However, the country’s ICUs could see more than 200 Covid-related admissions in the coming months, health minister Stephen Donnelly has warned.

Speaking as the Seanad signed off on legislation to allow the reopening of indoor dining, Mr Donnelly admitted “we don’t know” how bad the Delta wave of the pandemic will be. He said a rapid rise in cases was being seen among younger, unvaccinated people.

Nphet predicts rise in ICU admissions

“We’re seeing particularly high infection rates right now for those aged 16-24, as well as a rapid growth in infections for those aged 24-29,” he said.

The second-best scenario from Nphet now shows that over 200 people would be in ICU in just a few months’ time.

The minister said a rise in ICU admissions “would mean the curtailment of a lot of planned healthcare for people in Ireland, which is something we have to avoid”.

Philip Nolan echoes minister's warning

That warning was echoed by the chairman of the Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Philip Nolan, who said alarming new data highlights cases rising rapidly among 16- to 18-year-olds.

He said: “We are seeing very rapid increases in incidence in 16-18, 19-24, and 25-34-year-olds.

The rise in those aged 16-18 years is exceptional.

HSE data on Covid cases gathered on Wednesday and Thursday shows significant differences in infection rates between the age groups. Cases among the younger groups are as high as they were in February, while cases among over-55s are almost as low as in September last year.

Ronan Glynn: High incidence among younger people

Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said Covid cases are the highest they have been since the middle of last February:

“We are seeing particularly high incidence in people aged 16 to 30," he said.

And, unfortunately, over the past few days, we have begun to see these high cases translate into increasing numbers in hospital and in our intensive care units.

He called on people to avoid large groups this weekend and to meet outdoors where possible.

“If meeting indoors, make sure windows are open and room is ventilated,” he said, also advising people to wear a mask.

The figures released yesterday show that infection rates remain high in Donegal and Limerick, but have fallen in Waterford.

Varying rates across the country

In Munster, Limerick City North recorded the highest rates of Covid infection, at 509.9 per 100,000, despite weeks of public health appeals for compliance with Covid regulations. The region was one of the first to experience a spike in cases as the country began to exit lockdown last month.

Last week, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, had 770.8 cases per 100,000 population, up from 600.1 the previous week, but this has now fallen to 404.9.

Killarney has the highest incidence rate in Kerry at 277, while in Co Cork, Skibbereen saw the highest rate at 145.3.

A large number of areas in the country have reported rates of fewer than five cases in the last two weeks, including Muinebeag, Co Carlow, Kanturk, Co Cork, and Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Taoiseach denies rift between Government and medics

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach denied the Government is “sidestepping” Nphet on the issue of antigen testing.

Micheál Martin made the comments amid suggestions from the HSE that close contacts of confirmed Covid cases will be asked to self-administer the rapid tests as the PCR testing system reaches breaking point.

Mr Martin said there was “no dispute” between medics and politicians, and that everyone was “working together against a deadly virus”.