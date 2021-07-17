Security withdrawn for retired prison officers

Personal security for retired prison officers whose lives were under threat is being withdrawn by the prison service.

The decision to withdraw funding for the maintenance of security cameras in private homes of retirees has been taken without any assessment of whether a threat to their safety still exists.

All retired officers for whom the equipment was installed had received it on the basis that they and their families were in danger from criminals. The assessment of such threats are carried out by An Garda Siochána.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that no request was made to the Gardaí to carry out such assessments ahead of the change of policy.

Retirees who have been affected were written to recently and informed that a 2014 protocol allowed for the continuation of the payment of security on a discretionary basis.

“I write to advise that upon review of the IPS protocol all discretionary payments of the type are to cease for persons no longer employed by the Irish Prison Service. I am confirming that the IPS will no longer respond to invoice submissions for your alarm monitoring or maintenance service provider.”

There is no reference in the letter to the original threat to which any of the retired members were subjected, and the IPS refused to answer a question as to whether any such assessments have been carried out.

“The Irish Prison Service operates an internal security protocol for staff who may be deemed at risk, external to their place of work, as a result of their employment. There was a review carried out earlier this year of the Irish Prison Service’s security protocol which applies to all serving and retired staff, a recommendation from this review was that the monitoring and maintenance cost of the installed security equipment will be the responsibility of the retired member of staff for the next payment due, post retirement.”