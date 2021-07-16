Russian Embassy denies claims Ireland is military satellite target

The Russian Embassy has dismissed as “propaganda” foreign media reports that Ireland, along with a number of other countries, is being targeted by Russia for the construction of military satellite navigation systems.

The reports – contained in a magazine linked to a US think tank – are based on anonymous sources in unnamed Western intelligence agencies.

The Newlines Magazine article says Russia is preparing to introduce a new generation of its satellite navigation system, called Glonass, which is comparable to the US GPS system.

The magazine says the Glonass system currently comprises 24 satellites and a number of ground stations that offer accurate positioning for both the Russian military and commercial users.

It says Russia is launching new satellites and expanding its ground stations, with a plan to set up 48 stations in 35 countries.

“Among the list of target countries are several EU and Nato member states, such as Denmark, Ireland [EU, not Nato, member state], Bulgaria and the three Baltic nations, the US, China, India, Fiji and Nauru,” the article says.

The article said its investigation was jointly conducted by Newlines, Delfi.ee in Estonia and Respekt magazine in the Czech Republic.

The magazine is an initiative of the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy (formerly the Center for Global Policy) – a think tank in Washington DC focused on US foreign policy and global geopolitics.

Statement by Russian embassy

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Ireland said: “Any unbiased reader would have to conclude that the article “Western Intelligence Fears New Russian Sat-Nav’s Espionage Capabilities” is nothing more than propaganda exercise by 'Western intelligence agency'.

“It is obviously designed to create just another piece of defamatory and openly Russophobic picture, in this case portraying Glonass system as a threat.”

The spokeswoman said Glonass “is a completely transparent mechanism”, designed to facilitate navigation, communication and geolocation for any person in the world as GPS does for a while now.

She added: “We would be welcoming potential parties to cooperate on this project on equal basis without any prejudice whatsoever.”

Andy Scollick, a Cork-based security and defence consultant, said he was particularly concerned at the reported plans to build ground measurement stations for the Glonass global satellite navigation system.

He said such stations allow the Glonass system to accurately position various assets.

“Ground measurement or positioning stations are essential for the accuracy of the Glonass system,” he said.

Increase the accuracy of missiles

He said the new-generation satellites are estimated to significantly increase the accuracy of missiles or smart weapons.

He said the system was dual use, with both civil and military applications – with it being used for ground-based missiles and submarine-launched missiles.

He said it was also used to guide cruise missiles fired by Russian jets, including the Tu-95MS ‘Bear’ and Tu-160M ‘Blackjack’ bombers, both of which, he said, have flown sorties west of Ireland.

Mr Scollick said without independent inspection and verification of any such ground station, there was no way of knowing what signals it may be designed to relay.

“For example, a Glonass station in Ireland would give the military signal additional accuracy to adapt the trajectory of a cruise missile launched either from a Russian submarine or bomber platform somewhere west of Ireland,” he said.

“It is known that Russian submarines and bombers have undertaken practice drills for cruise missile pre-launches against targets including Royal Navy bases in Plymouth (Devonport) and Portsmouth in the UK.”

Asked for a comment, Garda HQ stated: “An Garda Síochána does not make any public comment in relation to matters relating to policing and / or security operations impacting the security of the State based on unconfirmed sources of information.”

It added: “An Garda Síochána, as Ireland’s national policing and security service, works in partnership and liaison with international law enforcement agencies / partners in respect of concerns relating to policing / security matters in the protection of the State’s interests.”

The Defence Forces declined to comment and the Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to respond to queries.