Health officials confirm 1,173 Covid cases with 'greatest majority' among unvaccinated

Health officials have confirmed 1,173 cases of Covid-19 today, the highest daily number reported this week.

79 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals for the coronavirus across the country.

23 of those patients are in intensive care (ICU).

After the recent HSE cyberattack, case number confirmation was impacted and is subject to changes after future validation.

New cases identified

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said the new infections continue to be reported among the unvaccinated sections of the population.

In his comments on the latest case data, Dr Holohan said cases are rising in 22 out of 26 counties "with the greatest majority" occurring in the unvaccinated.

“The current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting Covid-19, with just over 50% of today’s cases aged between 19-34 years old," he said.

In an appeal to those waiting for vaccine appointments, Dr Holohan urged for public adherence to health guidelines including reduced social contacts and social distancing.

"If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home, and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19," he added.

Younger age cohorts remain unvaccinated and are waiting for their appointments. From today, those aged 25-29 can register with the HSE portal for their vaccine.

ICU at risk

The latest cases come as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned over 200 people could be in ICU in "just a few months time".

New NPHET modelling says, in the second-best scenario, over 200 people will be in ICU in a few months, he said.

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Donnelly said the Delta variant is much more transmission admissible than anything seen so far in this pandemic.