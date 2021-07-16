Health officials confirm 1,173 Covid cases with 'greatest majority' among unvaccinated

79 patients are receiving treatment for the virus in hospital. 
Health officials confirm 1,173 Covid cases with 'greatest majority' among unvaccinated

Health officials had warned the daily case numbers could rise above 1,000 this week.  Picture: Collins Dublin

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 17:58
Ciarán Sunderland

Health officials have confirmed 1,173 cases of Covid-19 today, the highest daily number reported this week. 

79 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals for the coronavirus across the country. 

23 of those patients are in intensive care (ICU). 

After the recent HSE cyberattack, case number confirmation was impacted and is subject to changes after future validation. 

New cases identified

Chief Medical Officer  (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said the new infections continue to be reported among the unvaccinated sections of the population. 

In his comments on the latest case data, Dr Holohan said cases are rising in 22 out of 26 counties "with the greatest majority" occurring in the unvaccinated. 

“The current trajectory of the highly transmissible Delta variant across the country means that unvaccinated people are at high risk of contracting Covid-19, with just over 50% of today’s cases aged between 19-34 years old," he said. 

In an appeal to those waiting for vaccine appointments, Dr Holohan urged for public adherence to health guidelines including reduced social contacts and social distancing. 

"If you are experiencing symptoms of cold and flu: headache, sore throat, runny nose, please let your close contacts know, stay at home, and get tested as soon as possible for Covid-19," he added. 

Younger age cohorts remain unvaccinated and are waiting for their appointments. From today, those aged 25-29 can register with the HSE portal for their vaccine. 

ICU at risk

The latest cases come as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned over 200 people could be in ICU in "just a few months time". 

New NPHET modelling says, in the second-best scenario, over 200 people will be in ICU in a few months, he said. 

Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Donnelly said the Delta variant is much more transmission admissible than anything seen so far in this pandemic.

Read More

Nphet's 'second-best scenario' is 200+ in ICU in coming months, says Donnelly

More in this section

NI abortion law challenged UK amnesty plan for Troubles raise ‘profound issues’ about rule of law – human rights chief
Gardaí seek help tracing teenage girl missing from Carlow Gardaí seek help tracing teenage girl missing from Carlow
Coronavirus - Sun June 6, 2021 Some public toilets in Dublin city have been removed due to lack of use
#covid-19
Health officials confirm 1,173 Covid cases with 'greatest majority' among unvaccinated

Covid infection rates drop in Waterford but remain high in Limerick and Donegal 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices