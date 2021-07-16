Some public toilets in Dublin city have been removed due to lack of use

Public toilets in a number of locations across n Dublin city centre have been removed.

Dublin City Council says it is due to lack of use by members of the public.

The council says there was no fixed plan as to the length of time the toilets were to remain in place, and it has become apparent the limited usage figures do not justify continued provision.

The temporary toilet blocks at both Grafton Street and Wolfe Tone Square will remain in place.

Usage figures at Grafton Street have dropped from 19,000 people per week to under 10,000 people per week.

Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon says the council is looking at alternatives.

"They're now being removed just on the basis that they weren't getting the use," he said.

"The portaloos weren't that popular. They were at a time when hospitality was closed, but the ongoing cost just means that it's time to step back."

Mr Pidgeon says, however, the council have accepted that there is a need for public toilets.

"There's a lot of resistance to that because they are expensive, but what we're hoping hopefully going to be doing over the next five is rolling out different kinds of models," he added.