European Commission president to discuss NI Protocol on visit to Dublin

Ursula von der Leyen will meet the Taoiseach at the Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman.
European Commission president to discuss NI Protocol on visit to Dublin

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is visiting Ireland (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 07:30
Rebecca Black, PA

The president of the European Commission is to visit Ireland.

Ursula von der Leyen will meet the Taoiseach at the Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman.

Micheál Martin and President von der Leyen will have a bilateral meeting at which they will discuss Covid-19 and vaccines, EU/UK relations and the Commission’s new “fit for 55” package of measures to support climate action.

The meeting comes at a time of tension between the UK and EU over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Martin said he expected the Protocol to feature in their discussions.

“I very much look forward to welcoming President von der Leyen.

“The EU has played an important role throughout the Covid-19 pandemic – in responding to the crisis, in rolling out vaccines, and in laying foundations for a strong economic recovery in Europe, driven by the digital and climate transformations,” he said.

“I also look forward to discussing with her some important topics on the EU agenda including: Covid-19 and how we can accelerate our efforts on vaccination; the EU’s relations with the UK, including ongoing work to implement the Protocol; and the package of measures the Commission announced this week to deliver the EU’s climate ambition.”

Read More

Plans to be lodged for €1.2bn data centre in Ennis

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 16th Sept Ireland is still 3 to 4 weeks away from Delta wave peak
Phoenix Park Protest10 Phoenix Park protests a 'blatant disregard' for public safety
Garda stock Gardaí monitor Phoenix Park demonstration against Covid vaccine certs
brexitirelandplace: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Belgium Europe Weather

Europe floods: Search for missing goes on as death toll tops 90

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices