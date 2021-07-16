Phoenix Park protests a 'blatant disregard' for public safety

A protest in Dublin last night against the proposed vaccine pass for indoor dining is being described as an effort to "intimidate" President Michael D Higgins.

Around 1,000 people took part in the demonstration at the Phoenix Park near Áras an Uactaráin calling on the president not to sign legislation passed by TDs on Wednesday to allow for the reopening of indoor dining.

It follows a protest against the Government outside the Convention Centre in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Many who attended the rally were there to protest against public health regulations and the Government's plans to introduce vaccine certificates, most of whom did not wear face masks or obey social-distancing regulations.

Social media posts in support of the demonstration have called for an end to "medical tyranny".

Members of the public attending a protest against vaccine Passports outside Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park last night. Picture: Collins

Gardaí said in a statement last night that they are aware the protest is was taking place and that it was monitored.

This morning, however, the rally was met with pushback from local councillors who said the protestors were there to "intimidate" President Higgins by gathering near Áras an Uachtaráin.

"The President will scrutinize this document and if there is anything untoward about this document may not sign it," said Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn

"To simply have a large crowd outside of his residence, without wearing masks, simply behaving in an inappropriate manner with no regard whatsoever for those around or other park users, and then forming a protest that could be construed as intimidating."

Mr Flynn added: "Here we have a blatant disregard in the Phoenix Park for the rest of us.

"While we respect their right to protest and respect their rights not to wear masks, they also have to respect our rights in relation to this particular matter... where we seek to protect ourselves, and protect our society as we open up our economy."

Dublin Councillor Nial Ring says people need to stick to the public health rules and get vaccinated.

"People really need to get real about this," Mr Ring said.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel, and I think we should just persist with the policies that are there at the moment, take your vaccination and let's all live together.

"We live in a democracy and of course people have a right to protest, but not at the expense of other people's lives."