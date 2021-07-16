TD seeks rapid probe into nursing homes

A Leas Cross-style Commission of Investigation could be held into nursing homes that are found to have failed to protect residents during the pandemic.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd asked his party colleagues to support the idea at a parliamentary party meeting.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is said to have been “broadly supportive” of the idea but the party has not explained how it will work.

Fine Gael members have agreed to return in September for a wider discussion on the issue amid growing concern that some nursing home residents were left unprotected as Covid-19 spread through the facilities.

The request was made days after Sinn Féin TD and Health spokeman David Cullinane’s private members motion (which was carried in the Dáil) sought a public inquiry. The details of how a public inquiry would be established, its terms of reference and scope, have yet to be decided.

The least favourable form would be a tribunal of inquiry, as previous tribunals have lasted more than a decade and cost tens of millions of euro.

While the Leas Cross Commission of Investigation took just two years, other commissions of investigation have over-run and proved unpopular.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes lasted six years instead of the three years that had been expected.

It promised a new official understanding of the harm suffered by mothers and their children, but it was rejected by many survivors and generated further “conflict and harm”, according to a wide range of legal academics and experts.

Leas Cross nursing home, which was subject to an inquiry which was published in 2009. File Picture

The point of Leas Cross was to investigate the management, operation, and supervision of the private nursing home in Swords, Co Dublin.

It was the subject of a Prime Time investigation on RTÉ which, in 2005, exposed substandard living conditions at the home and, as a result, it was forced to close.

A year after the revelations, health minister Mary Harney promised legislation that led to the formation of the health watchdog Hiqa.

The report of the Commission of Investigation, which was published in 2009, found care standards fell below acceptable levels from September 2003 to August 2005, when it closed.

Mr O’Dowd said: “Leo [Varadkar] said he supports a public inquiry but that is something we have to talk about

“There was a general conversation about a public inquiry and a general acceptance that we should have a public inquiry into matters about what went wrong in nursing homes.

“Although we didn’t have time to [get] into it in any great detail, I also proposed a Leas Cross-style commission of investigation to deal specifically with allegations of abuse and neglect that happened at specific homes.

“It is very important to start somewhere as soon as possible, even if it’s just one home or three homes, it’s a start.”

He said that another view brought up in the meeting was that, whatever is decided, no investigation or inquiry should start until after the pandemic is over.

Mr O’Dowd said homes that have been identified as having failures of care must be fully investigated.