Gardaí monitor Phoenix Park demonstration against Covid vaccine certs

Gardaí are monitoring an ongoing demonstration taking place in Phoenix Park in Co Dublin protesting against the government's handling of the coronavirus.

The large crowd has gathered to demonstrate near the President of Ireland's residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.

There is estimated to be around 1,000 protestors in attendance at the mass gathering.

Speakers have railed against public health regulations and government plans to introduce vaccine certificates.

Opposition was also raised to government restrictions on the hospitality industry.

Social media posts in support of the demonstration have called for an end to "medical tyranny".

Gardaí have said in a statement that they are aware the protest is taking place and that it is being monitored.

"Gardaí are aware of a protest currently taking place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin 8.

"The situation is being monitored, at this time," the spokesperson said.

Delayed reopening

A delayed return to indoor dining as part of the government's phased exit from January's lockdown has met fierce criticism.

The Oireachtas is currently debating new government legislation to facilitate the complete reopening of hospitality from next week with domestic Covid certificates.

The Covid certificate will be available for people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 six months ago.

Claims of discrimination have met the new proposed legislation from the opposition however as well as resistance from industry groups to the new regulations.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has described the proposals as "imperfect" but better than opening the industry without restrictions or partially open indefinitely.

He said he does not see the involvement of the gardaí to enforce the legislation.