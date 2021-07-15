'Bitter disappointment' as just one Jadotville veteran to be honoured

Just one veteran who fought with the UN in a deadly battle in the Congo is to be commended for a military medal.

Defence Forces representative body PDFORRA is “bitterly disappointed” that no other “acts of heroism” of Irish troops at the Battle of Jadotville in 1961 will be formally recognised.

A 500-plus page report, prepared by the Independent Review Group (IRG) on the Battle of Jadotville recommends that only one person, Commandant Pat Quinlan, Company Commander with ‘A’ Company, should be considered for a posthumous award of the Distinguished Service Medal.

Jamie Dornan starred as Commandant Pat Quinlan in the film 2017, The Siege of Jadotville.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney welcomed the report and said that he intends to establish a military Medals Board to consider this recommendation immediately.

Although the IRG also considered other recommendations for military medals for those at Jadotville, it decided not to award any others.

"Based on the research conducted during this review, the IRG is strongly of the view that there is no merit to the reopening the recommendations of the 1961, 1962 and 1965 Medals Boards," a statement from the Department of Defence said.

Attacked while attending open-air mass, Irish troops held off a mercenary and militia attack for days until they ran out of food, water and ammunition and had to surrender in the town of Jadotville in the Congo in 1961.

They were then taken hostage by enemy forces for one month.

Mark Keane of PDFORRA said that all those who fought at the Battle of Jadotville should be commended.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the findings.

“These were acts of heroism and these men should have been honoured for them. They did both the State and the UN a great service. They are all heroes.

“A lot of them will go to the grave without ever being recognised for this."

But Minister Coveney welcomed the IRG report and said: “I would personally like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and sincerely thank all those that engaged with the Review Group, in particular, I would like to pay tribute to the 156 Irishmen who fought so valiantly at the Battle of Jadotville in 1961 and to their families who supported them throughout and in the years since,” he said.