Funeral of hit-and-run victim Laura takes place in church where she was to be married

The border town of Lifford, Co. Donegal, came to a standstill today as the community said a final goodbye to tragic hit-and-run victim Laura Connolly.

The 34-year-old mother of one was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning as she returned from a night out with friends.

Just hours earlier, she had been shopping for her wedding dress as she prepared to wed long-term partner Joe McCullagh next year.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Laura’s home at Croaghan Heights and walked with the funeral cortege to St Patrick’s Church in Murlough.

Several floral tributes, including one which simply said 'Mammy', were placed inside the funeral hearse.

Laura Connolly: Killed in the early hours of Sunday morning as she returned from a night out with friends.

A guard of honour of men wearing white shirts and black ties accompanied the hearse to the church, while a lone piper led the funeral cortege to the doors of St Patrick’s — the same church she was due to be married in.

Among the mourners was Laura’s fiancee Joe McCullagh and their teenage son Jamie; Laura's mother and father, Rosemary and Jimmy; brother James; grandmother Theresa Connolly; and aunts and uncles.

Inside the church, Fr Colm O’Doherty recalled the “terrible tragedy” that had happened last Sunday. “The news brought disbelief, shock, despair, anger, awful grief, terrible sadness, and a real sense of bewilderment not just throughout the community at large but especially to her loving family for whom these past few days must have seemed like an unreal nightmare.”

Laura Connolly's heartbroken mother Rosemary is comforted by her sister Jacqueline. Picture: NW Newspix

Fr O’Doherty said the question he has been asked most in recent days is how people are going to cope with Laura’s loss, someone who was loved so much. “This morning we, as a people of faith, as a family, are broken-hearted but are still able to gather in this place of prayer today to put our trust in the hope of new life for Laura, our sister in the faith with the risen Lord himself.”

He said at a time like this there are no spoken words that can properly ease the hearts and minds of those who are grieving. “Tremendous solidarity and kindness have been shown by so many good neighbours and friends who have brought the grace of the community spirit of this parish to the sad homes of Laura’s family.

Your presence alone has been so important in so many ways.

Fr O'Doherty said there have been many lighter moments in the dark recent days as friends and family told stories of the fun-loving and bubbly girl that Laura was and her “zest for life".

“Next year was going to be the year," he said. "The date is in the diary here in the church. Laura and Joe would become Mr and Mrs. The wedding dress was even being looked for that day she was to die.

“These are lovely memories to have, to share, and to keep sharing in the future," he said, adding that "the gifts of joy, of goodness, kindness, and especially the gift of love that Laura brought to your lives will help you never to forget such a special person and always be thankful for the gift of life she gave".

Family members carry the remains of the late Laura Connolly. Picture: NW Newspix

Prayers of intercession, said for Laura by friends and family, asked for comfort for Laura’s friends who were with her on her final night and for the emergency services who attended the scene. Another remembered her cheeky grin, her big laugh, the slagging, and the scoffing and asked: “Who will have us dancing on the tables now?”

Before leading Laura to her final resting place in the adjoining cemetery, Fr O’Doherty said her favourite song ‘Butterfly Kisses’ would be sung. Its lyrics include: “Walk me down the aisle, daddy, it’s about time. Does my wedding gown look pretty, daddy? Daddy, don’t cry.”

For those touched by the bubbly and cheeky young woman whose life was cut all too short, it was impossible not to shed a tear.