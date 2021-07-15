Heatwave to continue into next week with highs of 27C expected

The warmer weather we're experiencing at the moment will extend into at least early next week, with temperatures expected to go as high as 27C.
This week a high-pressure system arriving from the Azores is expected to bring temperatures as high as 25C over the next few days, with the mercury reaching as high as 27C as we move through the weekend.
According to Met Éireann, cloudy weather on Friday morning will give way to sunny spells as the day goes on, with temperatures reaching between 21C and 25C.
The weekend however will have long spells of sunshine and will be very dry over the two days.
Daytime temperatures of between 23C and 27C can be expected across the country, though a little cooler along with coastal areas.
Moving into next week, Monday will be another dry, sunny and very warm day, with Met Éireann predicting highs of 23C to 27C.
On Tuesday however, the forecaster said there will be some uncertainty, but it is likely the majority of the country will see another dry, sunny and very warm day, with temperatures reaching as high as 27C in places.