HSE partners with dating apps to support Covid vaccine rollout

The HSE has swiped right on a new partnership with dating platforms in Ireland to support the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The 'For Us All' campaign will working with leading dating sites, including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid and Plenty of Fish to encourage users to get their jabs when offered to them.

The dating brands will begin adding new features to their apps and sites, with the campaign expected to run throughout the month of July.

The platforms will share vaccine resources and allow users to add a vaccination badge to their profiles, as well as free 'Super Likes' and other boost-type features for those who want to show their support for the vaccines.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE said the vaccine programme has already seen "incredible support" from the Irish people.

“Thanks to Match Group, people using their apps can be sure they’re getting information on COVID-19 vaccines from the trusted source of - hse.ie - as well as showing their support for COVID-19 vaccines on their dating profiles," Mr Reid said.

"It’s a great way to bring our campaign messages to a wide audience in Ireland.”

Tinder - Users of the "world's most popular" dating app will be able to add a number of stickers to their profiles including "Vaccinated" or "Vaccines Save Lives", with Tinder giving supporters of the campaign a free "Super Like".

Match - Match users will be able to add a new badge to their dating profiles displaying their vaccine status, while participants in the campaign will receive a free "Boost".

OkCupid - Daters will be able to add an "I'm Vaccinated" badge to their profile and will be featured in their "vaccinated" stack, while also receiving a free "Boost".

Hinge - The dating app is encouraging users to share their vaccination status on their profiles and let their potential dates know if they're fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, not yet vaccinated, or prefer not to say.

Plenty of Fish - Users will be able to add an "I Got the Jab" badge to their profiles and those who participate will receive 20 Live! credits to use on the app's streaming feature.

Alexandre Lubot, CEO of Match Group said their platforms are encouraging all users to get their shots so they can "make meaningful connections" again.

“Match Group brands are honoured to support the Irish government’s vaccine advocacy, said he said.

“Widespread vaccination is a crucial element in getting back to our normal lives as quickly as possible."