Irish woman dies after falling from seventh-floor window in Berlin

An Irish tourist has died after falling from a window in Berlin on Tuesday night.
According to local reports, the 23-year-old woman fell from the seventh floor of a house on Wilhelmstrasse in Berlin Mitte.
German police say the cause of the fall is not yet known.
Emergency services were alerted at around 4.20am local time.
A spokesperson for the fire department said a number of young people were staying in the apartment at the time.
German police say they are investigating the incident as is customary but do not suspect a crime has been committed.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is "aware of the case and providing consular assistance."