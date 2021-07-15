Irish woman dies after falling from seventh-floor window in Berlin

German police say the cause of the fall is not yet known.
German police say the cause of the fall is not yet known. File picture: Carolin Gi'ibl/dpa via AP

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 09:40
Greg Murphy

An Irish tourist has died after falling from a window in Berlin on Tuesday night.

According to local reports, the 23-year-old woman fell from the seventh floor of a house on Wilhelmstrasse in Berlin Mitte.

German police say the cause of the fall is not yet known.

Emergency services were alerted at around 4.20am local time.

A spokesperson for the fire department said a number of young people were staying in the apartment at the time.

German police say they are investigating the incident as is customary but do not suspect a crime has been committed.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is "aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

