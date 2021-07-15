UK restrictions easing a 'concern' for Ireland, says HSE chief

The head of the Health Service Executive has said he expects the number of cases of Covid-19 to continue to rise in the immediate future.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed a five-month high in case of numbers on Wednesday.

There were 783 new infections were reported, with the Delta variant now accounting for 80% of the cases reported in Ireland.

The infection rate is increasing by 2% to 4% daily, according to the Department of Health.

Paul Reid says he is very concerned about how the forthcoming easing of restriction in the UK will affect the spread of the variant here.

"We'd have all these concerns was happening in the UK," Mr Reid said.

"The reality of that just, you know, widespread opening like that, it hits the most vulnerable populations, it hits education, it hits young people in schools.

"I think our own government are taking a more pragmatic and cautious approach which we in the HSE would certainly welcome."

Dr Ronan Glynn said there have been 626 travel-related cases over the past fortnight, representing 8.4% of the total number of cases. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

On Wednesday, the deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said the epidemiological situation is beginning to deteriorate across the world as a result of the Delta variant, first identified in India.

There was a 10% increase in cases globally last week compared to the previous week, Dr Glynn said.

In the European region, there was a 20% increase in the number of cases week on week, largely driven by surges in the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Greece.

Dr Glynn said there have been 626 travel-related cases over the past fortnight, representing 8.4% of the total number of cases.

Spain accounted for more than half of travel-related cases at 385, followed by Britain at 161 and Portugal at 131.