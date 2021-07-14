Fishing boats could get more than €10m not to fish

More than €10m could be paid over the coming year to Irish fishers to tie up up their boats and not go to sea.

Representatives claim the industry can no longer sustain itself at its current levels after quotas on how much fish can be caught in Irish waters were slashed.

As a result, some of the national fleet will have to stop fishing for a month each year or quit the industry altogether, with up to 220 fishing vessels entitled to payment for not fishing.

Ireland had to agree to give the UK about 15% of its quota as part of the post-Brexit EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

Under the deal, transfers of Ireland’s quota to the UK for catching pelagic fish like herring, sardines, tuna and anchovy are estimated at €17.2m in 2021, rising to €28.6m by 2026.

Of these transfers, reductions in mackerel quota amount to €16.5m in 2021, increasing to €27.5m by 2026.

Ireland – which was hardest hit by the quota transfers to the UK – is entitled to draw down funds from the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund to mitigate the losses to member states under the deal.

Temporary voluntary cessation scheme

It is hoped the BAR fund will cover most of what will be needed to fund measures such as a temporary voluntary cessation scheme, fleet restructuring, and a voluntary decommissioning scheme.

According to the Government’s Seafood Taskforce, about 220 Irish fishing vessels spread across eight fisheries will be the hardest hit.

The taskforce also stated in its interim report earlier this year that two-thirds of the losses sustained by the fleet in 2021 will be incurred by its Refrigerated Seawater (RSW) segment

Various fishing organisations are now submitting proposals for the amount of money they believe their members should receive if they take part in the cessation scheme.

A decision could be made as early as this September by the Government’s Seafood Sector Taskforce on the funding.

A Department of Agriculture spokesperson said: “Proposals are a matter for the taskforce to consider.”

€37,000 not to fish

Two fishing organisations, in particular, have submitted a proposal that could, if agreed to by the Government, see the owners of 18 fishing vessels getting about €37,000 each for a month not to fish. These particular vessels are larger than 40m in size.

This is according to proposals submitted to the Department of Agriculture by the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO) and The Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO).

The proposals are for inclusion into a Temporary Cessation Scheme.

As the KFO/IFPO say in their proposal document, the scheme will support the 23 Refrigerated Sea Water (RSW) pelagic vessels to temporarily cease all fishing activity in a particular calendar month.

It will operate from September to December 2021.

Vessels may participate in the scheme for a maximum of one month and if they do, they will cease all fishing activity and remain in port for a calendar month period.