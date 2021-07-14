Children's minister urged to accept alternative review of mother and baby homes report

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has been urged to accept an alternative review of the mother and baby homes commission report to "give some balance to the story told".

Rewriting the executive summary of the final commission report, a group of 25 experts has found that mother and baby home residents were subjected to involuntary detention, forced labour, and illegal adoption.

The authors say they "profoundly disagree" with the commission report’s findings and approach and have put forward alternative conclusions.

Speaking at the launch of the alternative document, Independent TD Catherine Connolly said: "I see no reason why it can't be appended to the official report to give some balance to the story that was told there, which wasn't put within a human rights framework on any level."

Ms Connolly said the alternative executive summary had given her "hope and courage".

"I would certainly like if the minister and the Cabinet would look at it and see if they can agree with it and act on it," she said.

Different conclusions

Speaking at the launch, University of Birmingham researcher Máiréad Enright, who was among the 25 experts who worked on the alternative report, found that the commission could have come to very different conclusions using the same information.

Ms Enright said the commission's conclusions often found that there was very little or no evidence of failings such as forced adoption when the report itself contains strong details to the contrary.

"When you dig into their analysis more deeply, it becomes clear that, in a lot of cases, the framing of how they've interpreted the facts is more important than the volume of such," said Ms Enright.

She highlighted that the commission referred to a 2012 Australian report on forced adoption and claimed that it could not find similar cases in Ireland.

"Using the sources the commission itself used, we came to a very different conclusion," she said.

"We found that [the Australian] inquiry found many cases that were very similar to the evidence contained in the mother and baby homes commission report.

'Close to the sources'

"So that's a very good example of a place where all we had to do was use the materials of the commission itself and I would argue that our interpretation is more mainstream and close to the sources that they were reporting to rely on."

Ms Enright said the "ball is now in the Government's court" when it comes to whether it will adopt the alternative review or not.

Mary Harney, who was born in Bessborough, Cork, paid tribute to the authors of the document as she said drawing on "the original flawed document" was a "very difficult task".

The alternative review found that the State actively and deliberately supported abusive institutions, which is at odds with the commission, which stated that "responsibility for the harsh treatment of women and their children rests primarily with the fathers of the children and with the mothers’ immediate family".

Ms Harney hit out at the Government, accusing politicians of "weasel words and weasel actions". She said the Government must acknowledge its role in the abuses and the treatment of women and children in these institutions.

The authors are now encouraging feedback before they publish a final alternative to the commission's report.